‘Can’t grumble with that’, ‘Great news’ – Many Charlton fans react as transfer breakthrough occurs

It seemed like a very unlikely deal to happen a few hours ago, but Charlton Athletic may have secured a new – but very familiar striker.

Having scored eight times in 22 outings in the second half of the 2020-21 season for the Addicks, Jayden Stockley expressed an interest in returning to Charlton on a permanent basis from Preston North End following his successful loan spell.

But that moved looked to be in severe doubt as other League One clubs were taking a keen interest, and in recent days Portsmouth emerged as the biggest contenders to snap Stockley up, whilst it was all quiet in regards to Charlton’s stance.

It was reported this morning that Pompey and PNE had agreed a deal to see Stockley return to Fratton Park following a brief loan spell six years ago – but a u-turn has happened which will see the 27-year-old join Charlton.

Portsmouth fans are incredibly frustrated that they have been gazumped at the last minute but it’s a completely different mood for Charlton fans who seem excited at the prospect of getting at least a full season out of Stockley – check out the reaction below.

With respect the choice between Charlton and Portsmouth is a no brainer — Tom Jordan (@tomcafc) June 14, 2021

Just when I thought football was becoming enjoyable again we’re resigning Stockley and Pearce. Cba — harry (@hw1905) June 14, 2021

Stockley is a very good forward… — 🐝🐝 (@CharltonBeas) June 14, 2021

Rumour ? Hopefully it’s true. ‘The Headmaster’ just go ahead & sign it ✍️ #cafc — Simon CAFC 🔴⚪️ (@CharltonSi) June 14, 2021