Coventry City

‘Can’t get them all right’ – Many Coventry City fans react to latest transfer news

Coventry City have confirmed the departure of 25-year-old Gervane Kastaneer this afternoon, with the rarely-used winger terminating his contract by mutual consent.

Kastaneer joined the Sky Blues from Dutch side NAC Breda back in July 2019 for an undisclosed fee – but only made ten appearances, scored one goal, and failed to record a single assist in the 2019/20 campaign as Mark Robins’ side gained promotion to the Championship.

His fortunes in England didn’t improve after his first year and appeared just twice more for Coventry in the first half of last season before being sent on loan to Scottish side Hearts in February.

However, he was unable to light up the Scottish Championship during his time there and despite having one year left on his contract, the two parties have decided to sever their ties early to allow Kastaneer to find a new club.

Although the 25-year-old won promotion with the Sky Blues, his time with the club was marred by Covid, a lack of playing time and an unsuccessful spell north of the border, failing to showcase why Robins brought him to the West Midlands.

The fact a sliding tackle was his most memorable moment says it all – but how do Coventry fans feel about their ‘cult hero’ leaving a year early? Are they wishing him the best? Wondering what could have been?

Let’s take a look at some of their latest reaction on Twitter.


