“Can’t get the ball off him” – Nottingham Forest fan pundit chats Cafu as Steve Cooper faces dilemma pre-QPR

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Nottingham Forest have yet another crucial Sky Bet Championship tie tonight when they welcome Queens Park Rangers to the City Ground.

Just four points separates the two sides in the table, with Forest ninth on 55 points, and QPR fifth on 59 points.

With a few injuries in the squad, Forest boss Steve Cooper looks set to have to make some key tactical decisions for the match.

One of those could centre around the involvement of Portuguese central-midfielder Cafu.

With that being said, we asked FLW’s Nottingham Forest fan pundit Des Oldham whether or not he thought the 29-year-old would start tonight.

“Being at home and looking for a crucial three points which would push us towards the play-offs, I wouldn’t expect Cafu to start the game this evening.” Des told FLW.

“Forest have got injuries, but, I’d expect the midfield to consist of Yates, Garner, and Zinckernagel.”

“Where we need to attack, I think those players are crucial.”

“Cafu when he’s been called upon has done a real good job but I feel he’s an horse for a course.”

“When we’re winning a game and he comes on late, he’s fantastic at taking the pace out of it.

“The opposition can’t get the ball off him and he helps us manage through to the end.”

The Verdict

From what Des is saying, it doesn’t look like Cafu will get the start this evening and that will likely be the case.

The Portuguese midfielder has made the majority of his nine appearances in the league for Forest this season off the bench, playing a key role in helping them see out games.

It will be a tough game for Forest up against fellow play-off contenders QPR tonight and the home side will need to put their best available XI out to have a chance of taking all three points. Unfortunately, Cafu isn’t in that XI.

That being said, though, Steve Cooper will certainly hope his side find themselves in a position this evening where they require Cafu’s services from the bench to help them see out a result.