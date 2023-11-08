Highlights Pundit Carlton Palmer believes it was a positive start for new QPR coach Marti Cifuentes, but warns against getting carried away after one result.

Pundit Carlton Palmer believes it was a positive start for new Queens Park Rangers head coach Marti Cifuentes against Rotherham United on Saturday but has warned against getting too carried away after one result against a relegation rival.

Cifuentes made the move from Swedish side Hammarby to take over at Loftus Road last week, replacing Gareth Ainsworth, who was sacked after a run of six consecutive defeats.

The R's picked up a point in Cifuentes' first game in charge in the 1-1 draw with fellow strugglers Rotherham at the New York Stadium on Saturday, with Georgie Kelly salvaging a point for the Millers after Ilias Chair's stunning strike put the visitors ahead.

Cifuentes said he was pleased with his side's performance, but admitted he was unhappy not to come away with all three points.

"When I think about the performance, there are some encouraging and positive things we can take from today's game. When I think about the result, I'm not very happy - we had the chances to win, a clear one at the end as well," Cifuentes told the BBC.

"He [Chair] had a very good performance, not only the goal - he was very important today and I'm sure he will be in the future.

"They are showing commitment, they want to work to reverse the situation. There's quality in the squad and I'm very positive about the things we can improve.

"At the same time we need to be aware that the Championship is an extremely demanding competition - we need to start to get results very soon because the other teams will not wait for us."

The Hoops currently sit 23rd in the Championship table, six points from safety.

What did Carlton Palmer say?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer said it was a good start for Cifuentes against Rotherham, but he believes upcoming games against Bristol City and Norwich City will be a better measure of the R's progress.

"Marti Cifuentes had a really good result in his first game in charge as manager of QPR against Rotherham away," Palmer said.

"There is always hope you can get out of the situation you're in.

"QPR are only six points from safety, but you can't get too carried away with the result against Rotherham because Rotherham sit just above QPR in the third spot for relegation, so you can't gauge too much over that result.

"However, it does stop the consecutive run of defeats, and it is a positive start to Cifuentes' reign as coach.

"They now face Bristol City at home and Norwich away, these two games will give us a clearer indication of whether QPR might be able to survive this season."

What next for Queens Park Rangers?

Palmer is right that it was a decent start for Cifuentes against Rotherham, and while the Spaniard was disappointed not to win the game, it was important to stop the losing run.

It was a much-improved performance from the R's, and Ilias Chair netting his first goal of the season was a huge positive after the midfielder's underwhelming start to the campaign.

As Palmer says, it is difficult to read too much into Cifuentes' opening game, but with the Hoops still significantly adrift in the relegation zone, it is crucial that they build on their positive display when they host Bristol City on Saturday.