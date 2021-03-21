Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Derby County

‘Can’t for the life of me understand why’ – Many Derby fans discuss Wayne Rooney decision-making v Stoke

Published

8 mins ago

on

Derby County were beaten 1-0 by Stoke City yesterday and many supporters have been left questioning Wayne Rooney’s decision-making, particularly starting Colin Kazim-Richards. 

The 34-year-old striker has been a key player for the Rams this term but has been struggling with fitness issues recently.

Kazim-Richards was forced off in the 2-2 draw with Brentford in midweek and was a doubt for the Stoke game with a hip and knee injury.

Even so, Wayne Rooney opted to start the experienced striker against the Potters yesterday with Lee Gregory unavailable and Martyn Waghorn dropped after training badly.

The Derby forward was far from at his best – failing to register a single shot on target, taking just 15 touches, and making only three passes in his 63 minutes on the pitch (Sofascore).

Kazim-Richards is the Rams’ top scorer this term, having found the net seven times, but was unable to add to his tally against Stoke as his side were beaten 1-0 due to Jacob Brown’s 74th-minute goal.

19 facts you may not know about Pride Park – But are they true?

1 of 19

Pride Park's capacity is 35,597

The decision to start the 34-year-old proved a mistake for Rooney and it is one that does not seem to have gone down well among the Pride Park faithful, with many fans taking to Twitter to discuss the move.

Read their reaction:


Related Topics:

Bristol-born, London-based sports journalist at Snack Media. University of Brighton and NA graduate

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Can’t for the life of me understand why’ – Many Derby fans discuss Wayne Rooney decision-making v Stoke

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: