‘Can’t for the life of me understand why’ – Many Derby fans discuss Wayne Rooney decision-making v Stoke

Derby County were beaten 1-0 by Stoke City yesterday and many supporters have been left questioning Wayne Rooney’s decision-making, particularly starting Colin Kazim-Richards.

The 34-year-old striker has been a key player for the Rams this term but has been struggling with fitness issues recently.

Kazim-Richards was forced off in the 2-2 draw with Brentford in midweek and was a doubt for the Stoke game with a hip and knee injury.

Even so, Wayne Rooney opted to start the experienced striker against the Potters yesterday with Lee Gregory unavailable and Martyn Waghorn dropped after training badly.

The Derby forward was far from at his best – failing to register a single shot on target, taking just 15 touches, and making only three passes in his 63 minutes on the pitch (Sofascore).

Kazim-Richards is the Rams’ top scorer this term, having found the net seven times, but was unable to add to his tally against Stoke as his side were beaten 1-0 due to Jacob Brown’s 74th-minute goal.

The decision to start the 34-year-old proved a mistake for Rooney and it is one that does not seem to have gone down well among the Pride Park faithful, with many fans taking to Twitter to discuss the move.

Read their reaction:

Wayne Rooney will take #dcfc down, he is making key tactical decisions and getting them wrong. He put himself infront of the club today by leaving our only fit number 9 out. Whatever you think about Waghorn for 60mins a fit player is better than a none fit player CKR wasn’t fit. — Adam Fisher (@AdamFisher02) March 20, 2021

Immediate thoughts…

1. Stupid decision to play CKR

2. Would never have expected bad attitude from Waghorn

3. Why was Waghorn’s attitude bad when the strikers place for today surely was his? #dcfc pic.twitter.com/jZyhr4M6JX — Alex Taylor (@ACTaylor96) March 20, 2021

I’ll admit I got suckered in to the surprise of CKR starting when it looked unlikely, but why start a man who was clearly only 60% fit? Could he not have come off the bench and played 20/25 mins? (Not sure what difference it would have made mind you) #dcfc — Mark Burridge (@LuckySe7ens) March 20, 2021

Can't for the life of me understand why Waghorn isn't in the squad today, CKR unfit, Gregory unavailable to play, got a young striker on the bench & Rooney puts 2 wingers on #dcfc — Paul Mottershead ⚫⚪ Dcfc 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🐏 (@PaulMotto) March 20, 2021

Now that CKR has to come off does it not look like an idiotic decision not to have Waghorn on the bench?🙄🐏 #dcfc #dcfcfans — Pub Talk Football (@PubTalkFootbal1) March 20, 2021

I’d get CKR off. He’s been great this season but his lack of fitness in recent weeks has been evident. He’s 35 in a few months let’s not forget — DCFCHub (@DcfcHub) March 20, 2021

CKR not fit, Sibley not in it at all and dare I say it, although not really tested at all, Roos looks very solid. Roberts just shoot man #dcfc #dcfcfans — Chris Roe (@chris_roe78) March 20, 2021

Prime example of why we shouldn’t play an injured CKR right there… plenty of options but couldn’t run so hit one from too far out and doesn’t hit the target. Get the man off and give him some rest #dcfc — Big Joey (@Joe43534774) March 20, 2021

CKR stopped and took a shot from a distance then instead of carrying on forward in a 1v1, feel like he's feeling it today #dcfc — Ewan Valentine (@Ewan_Valentine) March 20, 2021