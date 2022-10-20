“Can’t doubt his credentials” – West Brom fan pundit issues verdict on Carlos Corberan link

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Bromwich Albion are still on the lookout for a new manager following their decision to part ways with Steve Bruce earlier this month.

After only managing to secure one victory in their opening 13 league games, Bruce’s departure was hardly a shock as the Baggies failed to progress under his guidance.

Currently 22nd in the Championship standings, Albion cannot afford to make a mistake when it comes to recruiting Bruce’s successor.

One of the individuals who has been linked with the vacancy at The Hawthorns is Carlos Corberan.

According to talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook, Corberan has undergone two interviews at West Brom.

Plymouth Argyle manager Steven Schumacher has also been touted as a potential contender for the Baggies job.

Corberan left Olympiacos in September following a brief stint with the Greek outfit.

The architect behind Huddersfield Town’s success last season, Corberan led the club to the Championship play-off final where they suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Nottingham Forest.

Making reference to Corberan, West Brom’s FLW fan pundit Matt has admitted that he would welcome the Spaniard’s arrival if he is handed over the reins at the club.

Speaking to FLW, Matt said: “He would definitely be viewed as a better appointment, a more progressive appointment.

“Obviously, he must have done very well with Huddersfield to get them into the play-off final so you can’t doubt his credentials off that.

“Whether any manager can get this Albion team firing is another question.

But I suppose on paper, a young coach, a progressive coach who has worked with the likes of [Marcelo] Bielsa, I don’t think you can really turn it down.

“It would go down better with the Albion fans.”

The Verdict

When you consider that Corberan managed to transform Huddersfield’s fortunes during his time at the club, there is no reason why he cannot replicate this success at West Brom if he is appointed as their new boss.

Whereas it may take the club’s players some time to adapt to Corberan’s tactical approach, there is every chance that the 39-year-old will be able to get the best out of Albion’s squad.

Having underachieved during Bruce’s time in charge of the club, West Brom know that they will need to improve considerably in order to have the best chance of achieving a relative amount of success during the remainder of the campaign.

With Richard Beale currently overseeing proceedings at The Hawthorns, it will be interesting to see whether any progress is made regarding the search for a new permanent manager in the coming days.