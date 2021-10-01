Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Portsmouth

‘Can’t do any worse’, ‘How bad do things need to get?’ – These Portsmouth fans react as Cowley drops selection hint ahead of Sunderland clash

Published

1 hour ago

on

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has suggested that he will make changes for tomorrow’s game against Sunderland at Fratton Park.

Even though the south coast side enjoyed a brilliant start to the season, they’ve now failed to win in seven league games, with the defeat to Burton Albion last time out particularly concerning.

Therefore, the pressure is beginning to build on Cowley, and he told reporter Andrew Moon that those on the fringes could be given an opportunity against the league leaders tomorrow.

It’s fair to say that those comments prompted a mixed response from the fans, with most calling for certain players to be given a chance, although others are not convinced that those waiting on the sidelines are good enough to come into the XI to make a positive impact.

Here we look at some of the reaction to Cowley’s comments from a section of the support on Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Can’t do any worse’, ‘How bad do things need to get?’ – These Portsmouth fans react as Cowley drops selection hint ahead of Sunderland clash

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: