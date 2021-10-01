‘Can’t do any worse’, ‘How bad do things need to get?’ – These Portsmouth fans react as Cowley drops selection hint ahead of Sunderland clash

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has suggested that he will make changes for tomorrow’s game against Sunderland at Fratton Park.

#Pompey Head Coach Danny Cowley says Tuesdays poor performance at Burton might give an opportunity to those who’ve been on the fringes of the first team — Andrew Moon (@mrandrewmoon) September 30, 2021

Even though the south coast side enjoyed a brilliant start to the season, they’ve now failed to win in seven league games, with the defeat to Burton Albion last time out particularly concerning.

Therefore, the pressure is beginning to build on Cowley, and he told reporter Andrew Moon that those on the fringes could be given an opportunity against the league leaders tomorrow.

It’s fair to say that those comments prompted a mixed response from the fans, with most calling for certain players to be given a chance, although others are not convinced that those waiting on the sidelines are good enough to come into the XI to make a positive impact.

Here we look at some of the reaction to Cowley’s comments from a section of the support on Twitter…

‘Might’….And yet 3 out of 4, of Marquis, Harness, Curtis and Tunnicliffe will all start?!

If ever he was going to REALLY try something new, now the time; the fans will understand it, no matter what happens! — Daniel Kirby (@DJKirby14) September 30, 2021

Id take a ringer from the crowd over marquis at this point — Aiden Gallagher (@AidenGallagher2) September 30, 2021

Might!? Ffs how bad do things need to get before changes are made? Too comfortable by far for some — Paul Wells (@wellsa1970) September 30, 2021

MIGHT???? The only people who came out of tuesdays performance with any credibility was Baz, Romeo, Rags, Joe and Reeco 🤷‍♂️ — Lothar Matthaus (@LotharMatthaus2) September 30, 2021

Well let's face it Andy, they can't do any worse! — John Knight (@ancientrockgod) September 30, 2021

Gassan Ahadme I beg — Rhys ⏳ (@PFCRhys_) September 30, 2021

Let's hope the likes of Ellis Harrison and Paul Downing are the answer! I mean, they haven't been the answer in the previous 102 league games since we've had them but 103rd time lucky 🤞 https://t.co/BdXEDnVmhr — Reece (@notreece_w99) September 30, 2021