Nottingham Forest

‘Can’t defend’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to one player’s display v Sheffield Wednesday

Published

7 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest picked up their biggest victory of the campaign, following a comfortable win over bottom of the table Sheffield Wednesday at the City Ground.

Defeat to their relegation-threatened rivals would have left Chris Hughton’s side sitting just one point above danger.

However, Forest came up trumps and ended their seven-match wait for three points courtesy of goals from Yuri Ribeiro and a late strike from Lewis Grabban, his first of the campaign.

But whilst the Reds put breathing space between themselves and Wednesday, victory for their East Midlands rivals Derby over Swansea tonight would leave Forest outside the relegation-zone on goal difference.
Forest have a favourable run of fixtures to end December, but they have no time to dwell on this result – with a difficult-looking trip to Millwall just three days away.

Despite the much-needed three points, the City Ground faithful weren’t completely satisfied – with many angry with the performance of defender Cyrus Christie against Wednesday.

And here, we’ve been looking at exactly what Forest supporters have been saying about the on-loan Fulham man after last night:


