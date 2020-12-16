‘Can’t defend’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to one player’s display v Sheffield Wednesday

Nottingham Forest picked up their biggest victory of the campaign, following a comfortable win over bottom of the table Sheffield Wednesday at the City Ground.

Defeat to their relegation-threatened rivals would have left Chris Hughton’s side sitting just one point above danger.

However, Forest came up trumps and ended their seven-match wait for three points courtesy of goals from Yuri Ribeiro and a late strike from Lewis Grabban, his first of the campaign.

But whilst the Reds put breathing space between themselves and Wednesday, victory for their East Midlands rivals Derby over Swansea tonight would leave Forest outside the relegation-zone on goal difference.

Forest have a favourable run of fixtures to end December, but they have no time to dwell on this result – with a difficult-looking trip to Millwall just three days away.

Despite the much-needed three points, the City Ground faithful weren’t completely satisfied – with many angry with the performance of defender Cyrus Christie against Wednesday.

And here, we’ve been looking at exactly what Forest supporters have been saying about the on-loan Fulham man after last night:

“Cyrus Christie has played every game for Forest since he has arrived, virtually played every minute apart from being subbed at norwich” I know mate, we are just as surprised as you are #NFFC — Sarcastic Forest (@SarcasticForest) December 15, 2020

Cyrus Christie is right up there with the worst players I've ever seen in a Forest shirt — Adie Hull (@adie_hull) December 15, 2020

Much better……but Christie is the worst Forest right back in years. Can't defend, gets in half decent positions going forwards but can not deliver a thing!! Jenkinson must be fuming! — Tony Rayson (@t_rayson) December 15, 2020

Christie……the worst Forest right back this century!! — Tony Rayson (@t_rayson) December 15, 2020

Only thing I’d say is please replace Christie he’s shocking — NOTTINGHAM FOREST PROMOTION PARTY (@Niall78205111) December 15, 2020

I still won’t feel at ease about Forests back line until Christie is gone, that bloke is pap — Liampsmith91 (@liampsmith91) December 15, 2020

No matter how badly Christie is, he starts every match. What kind of message does this send to the squad members? Do they not try as hard as they know they won't get into the team regardless? #nffc — Hannah Forest 🔴⚪️⚽️ (@hannahforest) December 15, 2020

Very impressed with Mbe Soh and Mighten last night plus Cafu again had a solid game in CM. There was more positives then negatives, Christie still can’t cross a ball but can’t have it all #nffc #love3points #wearestayingup — Jamie Chaplin (@ChaplinJamie) December 16, 2020

Christie couldn’t cross a road #nffc — Duane Parker (@Duane_Parker5) December 15, 2020

Cyrus Christie, thundering run down the right, great position, crosses the ball on the ground to the first man. #nffc pic.twitter.com/TR0PoetA5n — Matty⚽️ (@MattyPNFFC) December 15, 2020

Yates & Christie have been horrendous tbh #nffc — Nick (@NJL82) December 15, 2020