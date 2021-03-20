‘Can’t contain my excitement’, ‘Love it’ – Nottingham Forest fans will surely love what Chris Hughton has done vs Brentford

Nottingham Forest face a difficult test as they take on Brentford this lunchtime.

The Reds are on a poor run of form having failed to win in any of their last five matches in the Championship, while the Bees are challenging for automatic promotion.

But fresh from a 2-0 defeat to Norwich City midweek, Chris Hughton will be hoping for a big reaction against Thomas Frank’s side.

With that in mind here’s the side that Forest will field.

𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 This is the #NFFC line-up for today's game against @BrentfordFC 👊🔵 pic.twitter.com/itcmJW7h0a — Nottingham Forest FC 💙 (@NFFC) March 20, 2021

Chris Hughton has made four changes to his team for the clash with Brentford.

The most notable change is the return of Bryce Samba in goal.

He replaces Jordan Smith who falls out of the side and has to settle for a place in the bench against the Bees.

Gaetan Bong, Alex Mighten and Filip Krovinovic also come into the Nottingham Forest starting XI as Hughton looks to freshen up his side for the clash with the promotion-chasers.

They replace Tyler Blackett, Ryan Yates and Luke Freeman in the starting line-up, with Yates and Freeman dropping to the bench.

There’s also a place on the bench for Anthony Knockaert who returns to the first team fold.

As you’d expect that team has attracted plenty of attention on social media with the general consensus being delight at seeing such an attack-minded team.

Here’s what some supporters have had to say.

Now that’s a good team that should be picked every week — Lee (@TrickyLMC) March 20, 2021

There’s goal in that team, Can’t contain my excitement — Sarcastic Forest (@SarcasticForest) March 20, 2021

Taylor’s our best striker and can’t off the bench, love it — Chombo25 (@DOUBLEJAXTER) March 20, 2021

This bar Worrall is the starting XI I’ve been waiting to see! #nffc — Clearkut (@clearkut87) March 20, 2021

Not the worst. Come on lads please 🤞🤞 — #HughtonOut (@4evaNFFC) March 20, 2021

Good side that. Hopefully a sign we're giving this game a go. Come on lads — GrapsTalk (@GrapsTalk) March 20, 2021

Better team than in mid-week. — Yorkie Red (@red_yorkie) March 20, 2021