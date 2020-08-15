Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Birmingham City

‘Can’t complain’, ‘Good move’ – Plenty of Birmingham City fans react as defender closes in on move

Published

1 hour ago

on

George Friend is set to sign for Birmingham City after the defender rejected a new deal at Middlesbrough.

The 32-year-old has been at Boro for eight years and has always been an exceptional professional, and even played a key role in guiding the club back to the Premier League at one point.

Now, he’s set to leave for a new challenge as he looks to link-up with former manager Aitor Karanka at Birmingham, as the former Boro boss starts to build his squad for the new  campaign.

Friend was appointed club captain last summer by Jonathan Woodgate and has been a key player for the Middlesbrough side, and even started every game under new manager Neil Warnock.

Here’s how the Birmingham supporters reacted to the news that Friend is set to join the club  over the next few days…

