‘Can’t complain’, ‘Good move’ – Plenty of Birmingham City fans react as defender closes in on move

George Friend is set to sign for Birmingham City after the defender rejected a new deal at Middlesbrough.

The 32-year-old has been at Boro for eight years and has always been an exceptional professional, and even played a key role in guiding the club back to the Premier League at one point.

Now, he’s set to leave for a new challenge as he looks to link-up with former manager Aitor Karanka at Birmingham, as the former Boro boss starts to build his squad for the new campaign.

Friend was appointed club captain last summer by Jonathan Woodgate and has been a key player for the Middlesbrough side, and even started every game under new manager Neil Warnock.

Here’s how the Birmingham supporters reacted to the news that Friend is set to join the club over the next few days…

Friend is a good signing on a free. Offers leadership, experience and versatility. Hope him joining isn’t at the expense of Seddon and he’s more CB cover #bcfc — bluenose921 (@bluenose921) August 15, 2020

Can’t complain with Friend on a free. Offers us versatility aswell #bcfc — Jordan (@Jssstan) August 14, 2020

Considering we only had Gordon & Bajrami available as back up defenders post lockdown, George Friend coming in with his experience & ability to play as a centre half or left back can only be a good move from us I think. #bcfc — Jack (@JackGraham08) August 14, 2020

George Friend. 32 year old defender from Middlesbrough. Recently rejected a contract from them so he’s a free agent. Decent coup on a free. Experience, leadership and versatility is what he brings to the table and has worked with Karanka before. #kro #bcfc #transfer #friend — Ellis🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@SunjicSZN) August 14, 2020

If Pedersen stays, I’d love to see George Friend be converted into a left sided centre half. (only if the rumours are true that we’re on the verge of signing him) #bcfc — BCFC (@BCFCEVERYTHING) August 14, 2020

Friend is my favourite ex-Karanka player we’ve been linked with, other than Ayala. Never relied on pace, so his age won’t really matter. Could get a couple of good years out of him #bcfc https://t.co/Cz6LpZZTCO — ToweringZigic (@ToweringZigic) August 14, 2020

Looking likely Friend will sign pressume he'll be back up LCB experience is needed throughout the squad #bcfc https://t.co/hRymVgDwRp — Jak_Collier (@Jak_Collier) August 14, 2020