‘Can’t catch a break’, ‘Gutted’ – Many Birmingham City fans react as Lee Bowyer dealt fresh player blow

Birmingham City have confirmed that Matija Sarkic will miss the rest of the Championship season through injury and will, therefore, be heading back to Wolves prematurely.

Lee Bowyer swooped for the goalkeeper’s service on loan back in the summer, with the 24-year-old thriving and keeping 10 clean sheets in 23 Championship appearances.

The Wolves loanee served as Bowyer’s first-choice during the first-half of the season and contributed massively to Birmingham’s somewhat difficult campaign so far.

After dislocating his shoulder in the dying embers of Sunday’s 2-1 defeat to Queens Park Rangers, Birmingham have confirmed the news of Sarkic’s season-ending injury this afternoon.

Sarkic follows Riley McGree and Dion Sanderson (also from Wolves) as loan players that Bowyer has now lost at the start of 2022.

And, as you might expect, the reaction of the Birmingham fans over on social media is far from positive, with supporters clearly gutted to see such a talented goalkeeper heading for the exit door in disappointing circumstances.

We check out the bulk of that reaction here:

Gutted. Absolute privilege to watch as always gave Blues full commitment. — Robert Boland (@RobertBoland14) January 6, 2022

Been brilliant for us this season after most of our fans wrote him off before the real ball came out. Good luck for the future. — MarkPBCFC (@MarkPeacock_83) January 6, 2022

This means we will have to bring in a back up keeper on loan instead of focusing entirely on much needed outfield players. — Markjackson1875 (@markjackson1875) January 6, 2022

Gutted !!! All the best with your recovery @sarkicmatija , hope this is not the last we see of you in a blues shirt #kro — mick🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@mickyh01) January 6, 2022

This is why we need to back Bowyer, his luck this season with injuries and suspensions has been a joke! — dale (@zdpj_) January 6, 2022

We honestly can’t catch a break — Thomas (@Bcfcthomas) January 6, 2022

Absolutely gutted man, bloke took his chance and didn’t look back, kept us in so many games this season, hope to see him back next season 👊🏻 — Declan (@DecDavis_) January 6, 2022