Birmingham City

‘Can’t catch a break’, ‘Gutted’ – Many Birmingham City fans react as Lee Bowyer dealt fresh player blow

Published

10 seconds ago

on

Birmingham City have confirmed that Matija Sarkic will miss the rest of the Championship season through injury and will, therefore, be heading back to Wolves prematurely. 

Lee Bowyer swooped for the goalkeeper’s service on loan back in the summer, with the 24-year-old thriving and keeping 10 clean sheets in 23 Championship appearances.

The Wolves loanee served as Bowyer’s first-choice during the first-half of the season and contributed massively to Birmingham’s somewhat difficult campaign so far.

After dislocating his shoulder in the dying embers of Sunday’s 2-1 defeat to Queens Park Rangers, Birmingham have confirmed the news of Sarkic’s season-ending injury this afternoon.

Sarkic follows Riley McGree and Dion Sanderson (also from Wolves) as loan players that Bowyer has now lost at the start of 2022.

And, as you might expect, the reaction of the Birmingham fans over on social media is far from positive, with supporters clearly gutted to see such a talented goalkeeper heading for the exit door in disappointing circumstances.

We check out the bulk of that reaction here:


Alfie is a journalist based in Yorkshire with years of experience covering the EFL. A current focus on Huddersfield Town and their fortunes back in the Championship, but out and about at as many games as possible. Covered Leeds United during their promotion-winning season in 2019/20.

Article title: 'Can't catch a break', 'Gutted' – Many Birmingham City fans react as Lee Bowyer dealt fresh player blow

