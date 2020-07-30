Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ipswich Town

‘Can’t blame him’, ‘Good riddance’ – Plenty of Ipswich Town fans react to potential key player departure

Published

8 mins ago

on

Kayden Jackson’s future at Ipswich Town remains uncertain, with the striker rejecting a contract offer amid interest from a host of Championship sides, including Coventry City.

Jackson failed to set the world alight in his first season at Portman Road, scoring three goals in 36 Championship appearances upon his arrival from Accrington Stanley.

But the 26-year-old found his feet in League One this season, scoring 11 goals and registering seven assists in 32 league appearances, as Paul Lambert’s side missed out on a top-six finish.

Jackson, though, faces an uncertain future in Suffolk, with the striker reportedly rejecting a contract offer as the club look to extend his deal.

Jackson only has one year left on his contract at Portman Road, however the club do hold the option to extend that by another year.

As per the East Anglian Daily Times, interest is growing in Jackson, with Coventry City among the Championship sides said to be interested in signing the forward.

The 26-year-old has undoubtedly been a key player under Paul Lambert this term, and losing him would result in Ipswich losing one of their main goal threats.

Here, then, we take a look at Ipswich fans’ reactions to this potential departure…


