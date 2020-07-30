‘Can’t blame him’, ‘Good riddance’ – Plenty of Ipswich Town fans react to potential key player departure

Kayden Jackson’s future at Ipswich Town remains uncertain, with the striker rejecting a contract offer amid interest from a host of Championship sides, including Coventry City.

Jackson failed to set the world alight in his first season at Portman Road, scoring three goals in 36 Championship appearances upon his arrival from Accrington Stanley.

But the 26-year-old found his feet in League One this season, scoring 11 goals and registering seven assists in 32 league appearances, as Paul Lambert’s side missed out on a top-six finish.

Jackson, though, faces an uncertain future in Suffolk, with the striker reportedly rejecting a contract offer as the club look to extend his deal.

Jackson only has one year left on his contract at Portman Road, however the club do hold the option to extend that by another year.

As per the East Anglian Daily Times, interest is growing in Jackson, with Coventry City among the Championship sides said to be interested in signing the forward.

The 26-year-old has undoubtedly been a key player under Paul Lambert this term, and losing him would result in Ipswich losing one of their main goal threats.

Here, then, we take a look at Ipswich fans’ reactions to this potential departure…

Does he remember his form in the championship? — 𝕀𝕡𝕤𝕨𝕚𝕔𝕙 ℂ𝕦𝕝𝕥𝕦𝕣𝕖 (@IpswichCulture) July 30, 2020

sell for 1-1.5m and sign Clarke-Harris and gives us money to sign another on free transfer #itfc — Jack Phillips (@JackPhillips333) July 30, 2020

Effectively 2 years left, so not really any rush to sell.

Although, I don’t blame him rejecting it with Lambert still here #itfc — Elder Grizzly (@ElderGrizzly) July 30, 2020

I’d guess the sale of Jackson would be the funds for any incoming transfers. If Lambert is going to go with his original plan of a 4-3-3 formation Jackson doesn’t really fit into that. Moving on would benefit all. He deserves another shot at Championship football. — Dan Hart (@HARTfulDodger) July 30, 2020

Good riddance if he's not interested. If we can profit on the (extortionate) fee of 1.7m we paid for him then it'll be a good piece of business. Imagine he'd struggle in the championship just as he did with us due to lack of physicality and aimless runs. — David Moore (@DavidMoore64) July 30, 2020

i hope you’re glad you’ve ruined my day — Kieron🇬🇧 (@KetamineKez) July 30, 2020

Oh well no tears here – hardly a Marcus Stewart is he… come to think of it, he’s not a Waghorn, Bent, Kuqi, Murphy, Johnson… I could go on.

He’s got next to convince me otherwise.

Just cause he’s our top scorer in League 1, doesn’t make him amazing. — Johnny Duncan (@JohnnyDuncan) July 30, 2020

Can't blame him. We are a club still in the process of declining so why wouldn't he want to play for a club in the Championship? — Kevin Huckfield (@KevinHuckfield) July 30, 2020

Take away his pace and he’s shocking, average league one player. Accept 1.5

Million and go for the Bristol Rovers lad — Frazer Barnard (@FrayBarnard) July 30, 2020

League 1 is his level. If he goes to the Championship then good luck to him. #chow — Adam Highsted (@AdamHighsted) July 30, 2020