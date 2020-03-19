‘Can’t believe this’ – These Derby County fans were right to react this way about summer arrival

When Derby County announced the signing of Wayne Rooney last summer, it is fair to say that the club’s supporters were excited at the prospect of seeing the 34-year-old in action.

Following a successful spell in the MLS with DC United, the former England international opted to join the Rams as a player-coach upon the expiry of his deal with the American side.

Having scored an astonishing total of 208 league goals in English football during his time at Manchester United and Everton, expectations were unsurprisingly high for Rooney who had never experienced Championship football before this particular switch.

After the club revealed that they had completed the signing of the former Red Devils man on Twitter, these Derby fans reacted in a positive manner on the social media platform.

Can't Believe This Is Happening In My Club 🐏 — KieranD92 – Born A Ram, Live A Ram, Die As A Ram!! (@KieranDCFC1592) August 6, 2019

‘Morris again, oh, and a chance for Rooney once more, HE’S DONE IT!!!!’ pic.twitter.com/lN7mQI0ASd — Daniel Muir (@DanieljamesMuir) August 6, 2019

ROONEYYYYY ROONEYYYYYY ROONEYYYYY — Danny 🤙🏻 (@Cookie_5298) August 6, 2019

Here, in our latest FLW Rewind article, we assess whether the response seen above to Rooney’s arrival was warranted.

Although Rooney agreed terms last August, he had to wait until January to make his debut for his new side.

Selected to feature in the heart of midfield by Derby manager Phillip Cocu in the club’s clash with Barnsley, he marked his first appearance by providing a sumptuous assist for Jack Marriott.

Can you get 15 out of 15 on this Derby-based quiz? Have a go now!

Rooney then backed up this display by producing eye-catching displays against the likes of Crystal Palace and Stoke City as he helped the club pick up victories in both of these fixtures.

Having already scored four goals for Derby in all competitions, the attacking midfielder will be looking to inspire his side to a late push for the play-offs when the season eventually resumes.

Currently 12th in the Championship standings, it would not be at all surprising if the Rams do end up sneaking into the top-six by embarking on an impressive run of form in the coming months with Rooney in their side.