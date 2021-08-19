Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Can’t believe my eyes’, ‘This is unreal’ – Many Reading fans react as transfer agreement confirmed for 36-cap international

6 mins ago

As expected considering their extremely thin squad, Reading’s start to the 2021-22 season hasn’t been one of much success so far, but they seem to be making some moves off the pitch to assist manager Veljko Paunovic.

The Serb has been hamstrung this summer with a transfer embargo due to the Royals breaching the EFL’s profit and sustainability rules, with the club only able to sign free agents at a maximum weekly wage of £8,500, according to reporter Alan Nixon.

Some movement occurred last week though when the signing of Watford youngster Tom Dele-Bashiru on loan was confirmed, which pointed towards the embargo perhaps being adjusted – and now a second player has arrived.

With Paunovic not having many options out wide – youngsters Femi Azeez and Ethan Bristow are currently playing there right now  – a new winger has been brought in and it’s one of mass experience in the form of Junior Hoilett.

The 36-cap Canada international departed Cardiff City in the summer and has penned a one-year contract at the Madejski Stadium, bringing some much-needed experience to Paunovic’s ranks going forward.

Hoilett has scored 30 times in the Championship over the course of his career and Reading fans have been reacting to his addition and it’s seemingly mostly positive.


