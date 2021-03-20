Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Birmingham City

‘Can’t believe my eyes’ – Plenty of Birmingham fans react to confirmed team news for Watford match

Published

9 mins ago

on

Birmingham City will be looking to build on their promising start to life under Lee Bowyer on Saturday afternoon, when they travel to Vicarage Road to face Watford.

Following that 2-1 win over Reading in Boywer’s first game as manager in midweek, the Blues go into the game 21st in the Championship table, six points clear of the relegation zone.

Watford meanwhile, go into the game second in the standings, ten points adrift of league leaders Norwich, having won eight of their last nine games, meaning this is unlikely to be an easy task for the visitors.

Are these 19 facts about St Andrew's true or false?

1 of 19

Birmingham’s record ever attendance at St Andrews was set in a League cup tie – True or false?

Perhaps with that in mind, Bowyer has named a Birmingham side that shows is unchanged from the one that beat Reading on Wednesday, as Lukas Jutckiewicz is once again partnered by Scott Hogan upfront in a 4-4-2 system rarely seen this season prior to Bowyer’s appointment.

Taking to Twitter to react to that team news, plenty of Blues supporters were keen to have their say on their side’s starting lineup for the game.

Here, we take a look at some of the best of those reactions.


Related Topics:

UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, been writing for Football League World since March 2019. I've previously worked for the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Opta, among others.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Can’t believe my eyes’ – Plenty of Birmingham fans react to confirmed team news for Watford match

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: