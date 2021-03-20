‘Can’t believe my eyes’ – Plenty of Birmingham fans react to confirmed team news for Watford match

Birmingham City will be looking to build on their promising start to life under Lee Bowyer on Saturday afternoon, when they travel to Vicarage Road to face Watford.

Following that 2-1 win over Reading in Boywer’s first game as manager in midweek, the Blues go into the game 21st in the Championship table, six points clear of the relegation zone.

Watford meanwhile, go into the game second in the standings, ten points adrift of league leaders Norwich, having won eight of their last nine games, meaning this is unlikely to be an easy task for the visitors.

Perhaps with that in mind, Bowyer has named a Birmingham side that shows is unchanged from the one that beat Reading on Wednesday, as Lukas Jutckiewicz is once again partnered by Scott Hogan upfront in a 4-4-2 system rarely seen this season prior to Bowyer’s appointment.

Taking to Twitter to react to that team news, plenty of Blues supporters were keen to have their say on their side’s starting lineup for the game.

Here, we take a look at some of the best of those reactions.

A settled team what an excellent idea 👍 — Bolt (@bb8317) March 20, 2021

An unchanged result! 👊🔵 — Rhys ☔️ (@_RhysBCFC) March 20, 2021

If it ain’t broke — Dale Young (@daledeyoung08) March 20, 2021

You love to see it — Brad (@Bradley_AJ) March 20, 2021

What no 5 changes from a winning team ?? It’ll never catch on — eric bullock (@ecakeeprighton) March 20, 2021

Can’t believe my eyes😳 — Jack (@BluesJack_) March 20, 2021

Even if it doesn’t work it’s good to see a settled side and no changes made by Bowyer. Rewarding the players from previous game. Focus on our positives rather than the opposition’s. Up the Bowyer 👊🏻👊🏻 #bcfc — Michael Edwards (@BcfcMichael) March 20, 2021