‘Can’t believe it’, ‘Unreal’ – Plenty of Sunderland fans react to 30-y/o’s recent pre-season display

Sunderland continued their preparations for the upcoming 2021/22 League One campaign, which gets underway next weekend.

The Black Cats hosted Championship side Hull City on Friday, and ran out 2-1 winners at the Stadium of Light, much to the delight of the club’s supporters.

Lee Johnson’s side took the lead after 25 minutes, as Ross Stewart gave them a one-goal advantage over Grant McCann’s men. But they couldn’t extend that lead, and were made to pay for that, as Josh Magennis equalised for the TIgers with just 22 minutes remaining of the pre-season clash.

But Will Grigg bundled home a late winner for Sunderland in injury-time to spark jubilant scenes from the Northern Irishman and his team-mates.

Grigg has found goals hard to come by since signing for Sunderland back in 2019, and spent last year’s campaign on loan with MK Dons, where he went on to score eight goals in 20 appearances for the League One side.

Plenty of Sunderland supporters were delighted to see Grigg on the scoresheet in their win over Hull City, as they took to social media to react to his late winner.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Don’t sell him , best player in a red and white shirt — Ewan⭐️ (@SafcEwan) July 30, 2021

Oh my god. He is gonna turn into prime pele this season. I can feel it!!! Give him a lifetime contract!! — antoneee✌🏻. (@antoneee_x) July 30, 2021

40 goals incoming — Ethan (@ethano_t) July 30, 2021

Never doubted you my man — MysticMcGeady (@GeadyMystic) July 30, 2021

winning the league us man — Keaton🇨🇭 (@safckeaton) July 30, 2021

He’s scoring 70 this year — TheLegionDon (@TheLegionDon1) July 30, 2021

We’ve all slated him, and rightly so. But you’ve gotta hope this gives him confidence 🙏 https://t.co/LbkmnG46HO — Dylan Mckenzie (@DylanMckenzie73) July 30, 2021

Always thought he was class him https://t.co/rmGa1s6wBL — Lewis McDermott (@modmcdermott) July 30, 2021

Announce 30 goal season https://t.co/Kk6RsB6YvX — Harry Cook (@HarryCook__) July 30, 2021

Told you man. He’ll score 7 in the first 5 games and leave on deadline day https://t.co/B9f2sOYNk4 — Eddy Gray (@EddyGray19) July 30, 2021