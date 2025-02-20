This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Derby County have delved into the free agent market to add to their attacking ranks for the remainder of the season, with former Leeds United striker Kemar Roofe joining the Rams until the end of the season.

The Jamaican international has been without a club since being released from Scottish Premiership side Rangers last summer, but has been trusted by new boss John Eustace as a player who can help County in the final their battle to avoid relegation from the Championship.

Only two sides have scored less than the Rams this season, and the 32-year-old has been trusted to give competition to the likes of Jerry Yates and Kayden Jackson up top for the remainder of the season, with his quality in front of goal unquestioned when he has been injury free.

With the news of his arrival breaking on Thursday, we spoke to Football League World’s Derby fan pundit Shaun Woodward about the addition of the forward, and his thoughts on how much of a difference it can make this season.

Derby County, John Eustace backed after making Kemar Roofe addition

The addition of Roofe can be seen as a shot to nothing for Derby right now, with the Rams failing to win any of their last ten league matches, in a run that goes all the way back to Boxing Day.

With just four goals scored in that time and seven goalless performances, something needed to change up top for a side who now find themselves in the relegation zone, and there is every hope Roofe can unleash his Championship pedigree in the final few months of the season.

Ongoing hip issues blighted the forward’s time in Glasgow, with just six starts in his final two seasons at Ibrox evidence of his fitness concerns north of the border, with the hope being that he can stay healthy for the 13 crucial matches Derby have between now and the end of the season.

Having scored 14 goals for Leeds the last time he was in the division in the 18/19 campaign, Woodward is pleased his team have taken a risk with the forward, who could chip in with some meaningful strikes between now and May.

When asked about the latest addition, the County fan said: “I think the position find Derby find themselves in, I don’t think they can't be too picky really.

Kemar Roofe Championship stats (Transfermarkt) Appearances 110 Goals 29 Assists 11 Yellow cards 9 Red cards 0 Minutes played 7,348

“I think Kemar Roofe is a good player, he has played at this level for numerous years of his career and has played in the Scottish Premiership as well.

“He is someone who has always scored goals against Derby whenever he has played against us, he is always a danger. He is someone that I always wanted us to sign, albeit not at this stage of his career as a free agent.”

Dwight Gayle comparison made as Derby County make Kemar Roofe addition

Derby have a track record of signing free agents at this time of the year, with Dwight Gayle being brought to the club in the same week of the previous campaign, in the hope he could help the club get over the line in their race for promotion.

The former Newcastle United striker notched three times in his six appearances as a County player, as he contributed to three victories in the run-in to help his temporary side’s cause, and Woodward has every hope that Roofe can do the same, albeit in different circumstances.

He continued: “We did it with Dwight Gayle last season, he came in and scored a few important goals. If Kemar Roofe can do the same then it is a masterstroke, and if he doesn’t we haven’t really lost anything.

“For me, it was something we needed to do, we needed to take a risk on a free agent, and I think he is probably the best of the bunch that is out there.

“I am more than happy to see him coming in. Hopefully he can get up to speed, stay injury free, score a few goals to keep us in the league and it will be an masterstroke from John Eustace. I am all for it.”