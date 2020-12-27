‘Can’t be a coincidence’, ‘Happens every time’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans are not happy after player setbacks confirmed

Sheffield Wednesday will be without Massimo Luongo for a few weeks, whilst Adam Reach is also set for a spell out after suffering a hamstring injury at Blackburn yesterday.

Firstly, the 28-year-old Australian international has missed the Owls past four games with a knee complaint, and boss Tony Pulis told the Sheffield Star that Luongo will be ‘a matter of weeks’ before he returns to the team.

Meanwhile, Reach is going to be assessed in the coming days after he was forced off after scoring a fine goal against Rovers. Defender Joost van Aken is another who picked up an issue in the draw at Ewood Park.

It’s fair to say that this situation is angering the Wednesday fans, who are starting to question whether the club are doing everything right off the pitch to try to prevent injuries.

Here we look at some of the comments following Pulis’ player update from Twitter…

What do we do to the players in the week? Nails and broken glass on the training pitch?! — Paul Sewell (@PaulGSewell) December 26, 2020

It’s not just him that this happens to…… Abdi was the same wasn’t he.? IMO you need to look no further than the pitches and training facilities. — North Yorkshire Owls (@NorthYorksOwls) December 26, 2020

You have to question the strength & conditioning of the players. I refuse to believe the injuries we pile up year after year are purely down to bad luck. — Richard Beever (@RichBeev) December 26, 2020

It has to fall at the coaching/Medical staffs door — Alex Sweeney 🇬🇧 (@Alex_sweeney91) December 26, 2020

Happens every time over the last few years. Either they become injury prone or their form disappears, or both!!! — WAWAW (@nanjayman) December 26, 2020

Was it Steve Bruce who made comments about the training ground and it being to soft or was it before that. Has it ever been looked into. Can’t be a coincidence the number of injuries year after year — Glenn Cooper (@cooper2903) December 26, 2020

The training setup and physio dept need revamping right now — eyeofthetiger (@MarkPhoenix19) December 26, 2020