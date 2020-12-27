Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sheffield Wednesday

‘Can’t be a coincidence’, ‘Happens every time’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans are not happy after player setbacks confirmed

Published

4 mins ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday will be without Massimo Luongo for a few weeks, whilst Adam Reach is also set for a spell out after suffering a hamstring injury at Blackburn yesterday.

Firstly, the 28-year-old Australian international has missed the Owls past four games with a knee complaint, and boss Tony Pulis told the Sheffield Star that Luongo will be ‘a matter of weeks’ before he returns to the team.

Meanwhile, Reach is going to be assessed in the coming days after he was forced off after scoring a fine goal against Rovers. Defender Joost van Aken is another who picked up an issue in the draw at Ewood Park.

It’s fair to say that this situation is angering the Wednesday fans, who are starting to question whether the club are doing everything right off the pitch to try to prevent injuries.

