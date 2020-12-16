Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Nottingham Forest

‘Can’t back in this team surely’, ‘Easily 5th choice’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans discuss one man after Sheffield Wednesday win

Published

8 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest ended their long winless run with a 2-0 victory over Sheffield Wednesday last night and many Reds fans have been reflecting on the absence of Tobias Figueiredo

Both sides have struggled this season but Forest were out the blocks quickly last night with Yuri Ribeiro firing his side ahead in the 4th minute.

Lewis Grabban capped off the display in the dying moments of the game with the Owls unable to find the net against Chris Hughton’s men.

Joe Worrall and Loïc Mbe Soh started at centre-back together for the first time with both producing solid performances against the Owls.

One man that wasn’t included was Tobias Figueiredo, though the Portuguese defender still proved a big talking point with many fans discussing his absence.

The 26-year-old has been a regular in the Forest side this season but it seems with Worrall now back and Scott McKenna “not too far away”, he may be playing a reduced role moving forward.

That certainly seems to be a decision that would please the City Ground faithful, with many fans making their stance on Figueiredo clear on Twitter last night.

