Nottingham Forest ended their long winless run with a 2-0 victory over Sheffield Wednesday last night and many Reds fans have been reflecting on the absence of Tobias Figueiredo.

Both sides have struggled this season but Forest were out the blocks quickly last night with Yuri Ribeiro firing his side ahead in the 4th minute.

Lewis Grabban capped off the display in the dying moments of the game with the Owls unable to find the net against Chris Hughton’s men.

Joe Worrall and Loïc Mbe Soh started at centre-back together for the first time with both producing solid performances against the Owls.

One man that wasn’t included was Tobias Figueiredo, though the Portuguese defender still proved a big talking point with many fans discussing his absence.

The 26-year-old has been a regular in the Forest side this season but it seems with Worrall now back and Scott McKenna “not too far away”, he may be playing a reduced role moving forward.

That certainly seems to be a decision that would please the City Ground faithful, with many fans making their stance on Figueiredo clear on Twitter last night.

Read their reactions here:

We will all agree that soh is ahead of Figs…. But if McKenna is back, him and worrall start #NFFC — Andrew Chard (@Chardgrills) December 16, 2020

Also on a final note our defence looks so much better without Figs in it #NFFC — Mike O'Cain (@mikeocain) December 15, 2020

So glad Mighten and Mbe Soh grabbed their opportunities with both hands, figs can’t get back in this team surely #nffc — Alex (@Southgate0ut) December 15, 2020

Not sure anyone can say that Mbe Soh deserved to be kept out of the side by Figs, the lad has been class for us. If Figs gets back in this team ahead of him then its a travesty. The lad has done more than enough to keep his place so far tonight! #NFFC — Paul 🏳️‍🌈 (@Paul_2673) December 15, 2020

He looks a very good quality player and should be starting ahead of figs every game — Mark (@MarkH280968) December 16, 2020

Soh > figs ALL DAY! #nffc — The Bitcoin Guy (@Forestfanm8) December 15, 2020

Mbe Soh has already played better than Figs n he’s only played 4 minutes #nffc — charlie galley (@chazgaz99) December 15, 2020

If figs comes straight back in next game there’s no hope for us #nffc — carlos (@carlosrobshaw) December 15, 2020

How hasn’t Mbe Soh been getting in the side ahead of Figs 😂? #NFFC — ReissNFFC (@ReissNFFC) December 15, 2020

Never wanna see figs in a forest shirt again, easily 5th choice cb for me — Matthew Mcginnis (@MattMcginnis90) December 15, 2020