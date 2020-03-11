Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ipswich Town

‘Can’t argue’, ‘Spot on’ – Many Ipswich Town fans react to Kieron Dyer’s comments

Many Ipswich Town fans have taken to Twitter to react to former midfielder Kieron Dyer’s comments in regards to the club’s current situation in League One.

Having won just four of their last 20 third-tier fixtures, the Tractor Boys have fallen to 10th in the standings and are now facing an uphill battle to secure a play-off place in May.

Currently seven points adrift of the top-six, Ipswich know that they cannot afford to continuously drop points if they are to have any chance of extending their season past the 46-game mark.

Given that the Tractor Boys have lost four games on the bounce in League One, the pressure is starting to build on manager Paul Lambert to find a solution to the club’s woes.

With his side set to face Bristol Rovers this weekend, it will be intriguing to see whether the Scotsman opts to make any changes to his starting eleven at the Memorial Stadium following last Saturday’s defeat to league leaders Coventry City.

Speaking to BBC Suffolk’s Life’s a Pitch show (as cited by the East Anglian Daily Times) about Ipswich, Dyer said: “There are a lot of people who should get blamed for our current predicament, whether it be players, manager, all the staff, even the academy staff.

“But the only ones who should be exempt from any criticism are the fans.

“Now, because of that ‘toxic’ environment on Tuesday (Ipswich’s recent defeat to Fleetwood Town), it’s like ‘oh, the fans aren’t doing their job’.

“I’m like, how can the fans be brought into this as if they’re part of the problem?!”

Upon seeing Dyer’s comments, many Ipswich supporters reacted on Twitter.

Here are some of the best responses from the club’s fans…


