‘Can’t argue’, ‘Spot on’ – Many Ipswich Town fans react to Kieron Dyer’s comments

Many Ipswich Town fans have taken to Twitter to react to former midfielder Kieron Dyer’s comments in regards to the club’s current situation in League One.

Having won just four of their last 20 third-tier fixtures, the Tractor Boys have fallen to 10th in the standings and are now facing an uphill battle to secure a play-off place in May.

Currently seven points adrift of the top-six, Ipswich know that they cannot afford to continuously drop points if they are to have any chance of extending their season past the 46-game mark.

Given that the Tractor Boys have lost four games on the bounce in League One, the pressure is starting to build on manager Paul Lambert to find a solution to the club’s woes.

With his side set to face Bristol Rovers this weekend, it will be intriguing to see whether the Scotsman opts to make any changes to his starting eleven at the Memorial Stadium following last Saturday’s defeat to league leaders Coventry City.

Speaking to BBC Suffolk’s Life’s a Pitch show (as cited by the East Anglian Daily Times) about Ipswich, Dyer said: “There are a lot of people who should get blamed for our current predicament, whether it be players, manager, all the staff, even the academy staff.

“But the only ones who should be exempt from any criticism are the fans.

“Now, because of that ‘toxic’ environment on Tuesday (Ipswich’s recent defeat to Fleetwood Town), it’s like ‘oh, the fans aren’t doing their job’.

“I’m like, how can the fans be brought into this as if they’re part of the problem?!”

Can you get 15 out of 15 on this Ipswich quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 15 Who is this ex-Ipswich right-back? Jordan Spence James Bree Josh Emmanuel Kevin Foley

Upon seeing Dyer’s comments, many Ipswich supporters reacted on Twitter.

Here are some of the best responses from the club’s fans…

He talks so much sense here, can't argue with any of that — Charlie ∆ (@CharlieDr_) March 10, 2020

I’d love to have Kieron Dyer in charge of our club. Imagine someone steering the ship who really cared… — Jon Couch (@JonCouch_NLP) March 10, 2020

Dyer is right that the so-called senior players at the club should be taking responsibility but they don't appear to be doing anything beyond talking positively to the press. I also think some of them let Hurst down to an extent, but it's the manager's job to motivate the players — Dermot Wickham (@HertsTimelord) March 10, 2020

I agree with him. — Big Dave (@BigDave24120928) March 10, 2020

He’s spot on with everything, apart from the players definitely don’t take a bad result/performance badly at all, no way. — Stevie B (@StevebuckleyGLD) March 10, 2020

So much common sense. Just one point regarding his comments about Norwich. The way that they run that Club is of course down to having the right people. We don’t. It’s no good introducing a model like theirs, if we couldn’t make it work. — John Atkinson (@attyjaa) March 11, 2020

It has nothing to do with rotation?

Really Kieron, really?

Glad this guy isn't part of our coaching setup anymore. — Despicable ME (@reuserisgod) March 10, 2020

Always liked Kieron Dyer! #itfc — Nic Wright (@NJW70) March 10, 2020