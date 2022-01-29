‘Can’t argue’, ‘I’m going to sleep’ – Plenty of Sheffield United fans react to confirmed team news for Peterborough clash

Sheffield United will be looking to make it back to back wins this afternoon, when they make the trip to London Road to face Peterborough United.

The Blades go into this one of the back of a 2-0 win over Luton last weekend, that means they are still not entirely out of the race for the play-off places.

By contrast, Peterborough remain embroiled in a relegation battle at the wrong end of the Championship table, and have won just one of their last 12 league games.

As a result, Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom could see this as an opportunity to pick up another useful three points in the battle for a top six spot.

Perhaps with that in mind, Heckingbottom has named a side that is unchanged from the one that won against Luton last time out, although new signing Adam Davies is included in the matchday squad in place of Jake Eastwood.

Taking to Twitter to react to that team news, plenty of Sheffield United fans were keen to give their thoughts on their side’s starting lineup for the game.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Blades supporters had to say.

Can't argue – don't change a winning side. Up the Blades — Sam ⚔️⚔️ (@Bladesam1983) January 29, 2022

Stony and the bench is good too! Happy with that UTB ⚔️ — Andy Sweeting ⚔️ (@Andyyysw) January 29, 2022

Sharp starting I’m going to sleep — Theo (@Theosufc) January 29, 2022

Rhian Brewster baby — Dan Myers (@sufcdan12) January 29, 2022

Sharp offside — Jonathon (@jonathonchapma2) January 29, 2022

Come on blades!! — Ozzy Hamilton 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇯🇲 (@ozzy_hamilton) January 29, 2022