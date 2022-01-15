‘Can’t argue here’ – These West Brom fans react to XI to take on QPR

West Bromwich Albion are away from home this afternoon in the Sky Bet Championship with them taking on fellow play-off contenders Queens Park Rangers at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Albion have had a decent season so far but will be wanting to try and close the gap to the top two spots in the league in the coming weeks and months.

Winning games like the one today against a good QPR side will be important in trying to achieve that aim, then, and Baggies fans will be hoping a big result can be recorded.

Whilst we wait to see how they do, Valerien Ismael has named his starting XI for the Albion this afternoon and West Brom fans on Twitter have had their say on it.

Let’s take a look at some of the reaction, and what they think about the selection calls that Ismael has opted to take…

Can’t argue here. Looked better with Townsend at LCB – him and Reach can both get forward if needed. https://t.co/xOPld7uxqi — Jack Phillips (@J_Phillips1994) January 15, 2022

Will be some performance if we can pull off a result with 5 centre backs unavailable. If we were a PL side we could have probably asked to have this postponed . . . https://t.co/zgDcmOguei — Ashley Burtoft (@AshBurty) January 15, 2022

Just poor ennit https://t.co/6bIfYQDAhM — shaun Thompson (@shaunThompson89) January 15, 2022

No Hugoal on the bench 🥲🥲🥲 https://t.co/fp5HxEf3wo — Liam 🇺🇸 ❼ (@wbaIiam) January 15, 2022