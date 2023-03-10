“Can’t afford too many slip-ups” – Sky Sports pundit issues West Brom v Huddersfield Town score prediction

It’s a match up with ramifications at both ends of the Championship table this weekend as West Bromwich Albion host Huddersfield Town on Saturday afternoon.

The home side got back to winning ways in midweek against Wigan Athletic, with Daryl Dike’s 27th minute strike the difference on the night.

That came after a disappointing defeat to Hull City last weekend, though, and Carlos Corberan will certainly be hoping to emulate the Baggies’ midweek result once again on Saturday afternoon as his side look to close in on the play-off places.

Albion sit 9th heading into this one, four points adrift of the top six.

Huddersfield Town, meanwhile, sit 23rd, with points of their own needed to fire them towards getting out of the drop zone.

At present, Neil Warnock’s side are six points adrift of safety.

Unfortunately for Warnock, though, if Sky Sports EFL pundit David Prutton’s prediction ahead of the match comes true, his side will remain on the same points tally after Saturday’s match,

Indeed, in his latest Sky Sports column, Prutton wrote: “It was a big win for West Brom in midweek. They found a way past Wigan and are back to within four points of the play-off places.

“They can’t afford too many slip-ups again if they are to make the top six.

“Huddersfield battled to a point against Bristol City on Tuesday, and Neil Warnock will be pleased for the clean sheet.

“But there are six points separating themselves and safety right now. It is hard to see past a home win here. Prediction: 1-0.”

The Verdict

It is hard to look past a home win here.

West Brom need to start picking up consistent results if they are to reach the top six and this Saturday is a good opportunity for them to do so.

Albion should be right at it, then, and I think Huddersfield Town will struggle to get anything against West Brom if they’re on form.

Huddersfield do desperately need the points themselves, though, so could quite easily turn up and put in a fine, spirited display of their own.