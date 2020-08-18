‘Can’t afford to waste time’ – Many Leeds United fans are saying the same thing following Phil Hay transfer insight

The transfer saga involving Ben White, Leeds United and Brighton and Hove Albion rages on, with no deal agreed between the three parties yet this summer.

Leeds was White’s home last season in the Championship, with the 22-year-old excelling on loan and helping Marcelo Bielsa’s side win the title and promotion.

Naturally, there’s a desire for Leeds to get White back permanently as they embark on life in the Premier League, but there’s also an eagerness at Brighton to see how he adapts in their first-team now.

As per Phil Hay in The Athletic, Leeds are weighing up their next move after a £22m bid to sign White was rejected, but they are willing to go to £30m in an attempt to get the centre-back out of Brighton.

However, the stubborn nature of Brighton’s stance means that focus has drifted to Robin Koch of Freiburg, with Leeds considering looking elsewhere as the Premier League season looms.

It’s a tough situation that Leeds find themselves in and, whilst they would be in dreamland should White return, the quoted money is getting high now and others might be more realistic options.

Many are telling the Whites to ‘move on’, which leads to us looking at what those fans are saying here…

Time to move on We go again — Notsocheekytaylor (@Notsocheekytay1) August 18, 2020

Bielsa will find or create another Ben White but Ben White will never find another Bielsa — Mike Kirby (@mkirby311) August 18, 2020

Move on already! Shouldn't be held to ransom. Plenty more players to consider. — Bielsa's Lufc revolution 💛💙 (@his11975) August 18, 2020

If he wanted to be at Leeds that much he'd of handed in a transfer request. Time to move on. — Victoria Jane Firth (@MissVJFxx) August 18, 2020

Yep. It’s time to move on. It’s pretty clear they don’t want to sell him. They’ve said that since day one, but we insist on wasting time chasing him. We’re so strange when it comes to transfers. Similar to us thinking we could get Benrahma for £12m 😂 — ⚽️ (@The_Ayling_Flop) August 18, 2020

Strange he hasn't asked for a transfer?, that shows he's not 100% certain about leaving Brighton, Leeds need to finish with this now, 3 weeks to kick off, move on. — Craig. (@bandforgood) August 18, 2020

Time to move on then. We cant afford to waste time — Tony LUFC 🏆 (@Tonylufc28) August 18, 2020

Time to move on, no need to pay over the odds. Would make my summer for White to stay, but you can only go so far — James Pearson (@JamesPearson25) August 18, 2020