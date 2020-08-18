Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Leeds United

‘Can’t afford to waste time’ – Many Leeds United fans are saying the same thing following Phil Hay transfer insight

Published

7 mins ago

on

The transfer saga involving Ben White, Leeds United and Brighton and Hove Albion rages on, with no deal agreed between the three parties yet this summer.

Leeds was White’s home last season in the Championship, with the 22-year-old excelling on loan and helping Marcelo Bielsa’s side win the title and promotion.

Naturally, there’s a desire for Leeds to get White back permanently as they embark on life in the Premier League, but there’s also an eagerness at Brighton to see how he adapts in their first-team now.

As per Phil Hay in The Athletic, Leeds are weighing up their next move after a £22m bid to sign White was rejected, but they are willing to go to £30m in an attempt to get the centre-back out of Brighton.

However, the stubborn nature of Brighton’s stance means that focus has drifted to Robin Koch of Freiburg, with Leeds considering looking elsewhere as the Premier League season looms.

It’s a tough situation that Leeds find themselves in and, whilst they would be in dreamland should White return, the quoted money is getting high now and others might be more realistic options.

Many are telling the Whites to ‘move on’, which leads to us looking at what those fans are saying here…


