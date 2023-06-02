Watford defender Mattie Pollock has admitted that he may have to leave the club this summer if he is unable to force his way into Valerien Ismael's plans for the 2023/24 campaign.

Signed by the Hornets in 2021 from Grimsby Town, Pollock would have been hoping to establish himself as a key member of the club's starting eleven in recent seasons.

However, the defender has instead been loaned out on two separate occasions by Watford.

After spending the 2021/22 campaign with Cheltenham Town, Pollock was handed his debut by former Hornets boss Rob Edwards in a League Cup clash with Milton Keynes Dons last August.

The defender went on to feature on three occasions for Watford in the Championship before sealing a temporary switch to Aberdeen in January.

During his time with the Dons, Pollock made 15 league appearances for the club as they claimed a third-place finish in the Scottish Premiership standings.

Pollock's loan deal with Aberdeen officially expired earlier this week.

What has Mattie Pollock said about his future at Watford?

Making reference to his future, Pollock has admitted that while he does have a desire to play for Watford, he may have to move on if he is not given the chance to impress by the club's new head coach.

Speaking to the Watford Observer, Pollock said: "Nobody has said anything to me either way, and I'll be ready to report back for pre-season.

"But I want to play games, and if I'm not going to get the chance to play games at Watford then I won't fall out with the club.

"I can't afford to sit around and not be playing.

"Watford have ambitions and I have ambitions.

"If it won't work out for me here then I'd rather go and learn more of my trade somewhere else where I can play games, than sit on the sidelines.

"When I was younger there were lads who were happy to go and play in the Under-23s.

"I chose to go and play in League Two because I wanted to play at the best level I could.

"I want to get as close to the top as I can.

"There will be Watford fans reading this thinking 'how's he going to do that after the Millwall game?'.

"But I'm not embarrassed to have that ambition.

"I'd love to stay and do it with Watford, but I can only develop if I'm playing games."

Will Pollock be handed more opportunities to impress in the Championship next season?

While Pollock was unable to make a lasting impact for Watford in the Championship last season, he did show some signs of promise during his recent spell with Aberdeen.

The 21-year-old made 1.8 tackles, 1.5 interceptions and 4.1 clearances per game in the Scottish Premiership as he averaged an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.24.

By demonstrating his talent to Ismael in pre-season, the defender could earn the opportunity to play on a regular basis for Watford during the opening stages of the upcoming term.

While Watford could secure a reasonable fee for Pollock due to the fact that his contract runs until 2026, retaining his services may turn out to be the best call by the club given his recent escapades for Aberdeen.