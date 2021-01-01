‘Can’t afford to sell him’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react after development emerges from PL club

Joe Worrall’s future at Nottingham Forest is likely to be a talking point amongst fans this month.

The defender has been a key player under Chris Hughton since returning to the side, after breaking his foot back in September,

The 23-year-old – who featured in every Championship game under Sabri Lamouchi last season – has been another commanding figure in defence this term.

Naturally, a player of Worrall’s quality and potential has been linked with a move away this month, with Burnley backed to reignite their interest in the defender.

The Mirror reported on Wednesday that Burnley are set to step up their interest in Worrall as they prepared to be taken over by new owners.

ALK Capital have now completed their takeover of the club, which could now accelerate their plans to bring in Worrall this month.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to this latest update from Turf Moor, as they look to cling onto their homegrown star…

Don't have a problem with selling him for the right price but we have history of wasting money on average players just look I'll be a wasted the cash money on average players — no to lockdown it don't work (@Iam2phenomenal) December 31, 2020

Another one of our academy graduates possibly sold on again. Be nice to keep hold of one or two for a change 🤬 — Dave Cyster (@Redinderby) December 31, 2020

Dont sell one of the few players that actually care. Not his biggest fan but he does play with passion — KS (@CambridgeRed) December 31, 2020

Price has to go up surely 15m at least and see what we could get out of it tho I dnt see Burnley being his destination — jamie hudson (@jamiehudson4) December 31, 2020

Would anyone really blame him for leaving a sinking ship. Realistically he could be playing league 1 football next season. 10M is a minimum though. — Phil (@fratzroy) December 31, 2020

Surely we’ve got to be looking for the same amount as Cash 🤷🏼‍♂️ — Adam (@adam__callo) December 31, 2020

I think they may sell if hughton gets the money to spend dangerous though as others ain’t as good. He also cares so much not ideal # — GAZ CHAIRMAN ANYHOW LAVINE (@Gazlavine) December 31, 2020

Nahhhh keep him, hes the only person who actually cares to play for the team — ᛒᚱᚨᛞᛚᛖᚢ (@Bvsnffcsg01) December 31, 2020

Another good bit of business good money for another bang average player 👍🏻👍🏻 — Stevo (@Stevo17239732) December 31, 2020

No dice!

Can't afford to sell him.

The relegation battle looming requires leaders who actually care for the club when the chips are down. — ForestFlyer (@Paul_1_9_7_4) December 31, 2020