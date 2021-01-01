Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Nottingham Forest

‘Can’t afford to sell him’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react after development emerges from PL club

Joe Worrall’s future at Nottingham Forest is likely to be a talking point amongst fans this month.

The defender has been a key player under Chris Hughton since returning to the side, after breaking his foot back in September,

The 23-year-old – who featured in every Championship game under Sabri Lamouchi last season – has been another commanding figure in defence this term.

Naturally, a player of Worrall’s quality and potential has been linked with a move away this month, with Burnley backed to reignite their interest in the defender.

The Mirror reported on Wednesday that Burnley are set to step up their interest in Worrall as they prepared to be taken over by new owners.

ALK Capital have now completed their takeover of the club, which could now accelerate their plans to bring in Worrall this month.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to this latest update from Turf Moor, as they look to cling onto their homegrown star…


