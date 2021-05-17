‘Can’t afford his bus fare, let alone wages’ – Many Derby County fans react to fresh transfer links

Wayne Rooney could consider bringing defender Gary Cahill to Derby County this summer, according to The Athletic.

Cahill is currently on Crystal Palace’s books, but maybe not for much longer with his contract at Selhurst Park expiring next month.

The former Bolton and Chelsea defender, who has made 61 appearances for England, could be set for pastures new this summer.

Derby has been namechecked as a potential destination for the 35-year-old, who looks set to be available to sign on a free this summer.

Derby’s off-field problems are still huge despite escaping relegation to League One on the final day of the Championship campaign.

Erik Alonso’s proposed takeover of the club is off, leaving their future off the pitch looking uncertain and leaving it hard for Rooney to bring in his own players.

Here, we take a look at Derby fans’ reactions to the prospect of Cahill arriving at Pride Park on a free transfer this summer…

Can’t afford his bus fair let alone wages. Move on. — Mr T (@79Jeeeez) May 16, 2021

I mean I’d definitely have him but not sure how on earth we’d have the funds atm — Ash ⚡️ (@AshFlude) May 16, 2021

If our club survives administration I’d get him 😂 — Thomas saint (@tomsaint123) May 17, 2021

Still do a job at prem level so no way going to drop to championship, even more so coming to Direby. — Andrew DCFC Thompson (@AWJThompson) May 16, 2021

We need a stable owner first never mind players — LewisSmith2509 (@LewisSmith2509) May 17, 2021

Depends if we have new owners really… — Gungey Gorman (@EamonnRams) May 16, 2021

Absolutely no chance — don chad 🇺🇸 (@dcfc_don) May 16, 2021

We can't afford no body 🙈😢 — andrew down (@andrewdown83) May 16, 2021

He'd be ideal ….. in an ideal world — ManxRam (@manx_ram) May 16, 2021