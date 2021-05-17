Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Derby County

‘Can’t afford his bus fare, let alone wages’ – Many Derby County fans react to fresh transfer links

Published

9 mins ago

on

Wayne Rooney could consider bringing defender Gary Cahill to Derby County this summer, according to The Athletic.

Cahill is currently on Crystal Palace’s books, but maybe not for much longer with his contract at Selhurst Park expiring next month.

The former Bolton and Chelsea defender, who has made 61 appearances for England, could be set for pastures new this summer.

Derby has been namechecked as a potential destination for the 35-year-old, who looks set to be available to sign on a free this summer.

Derby’s off-field problems are still huge despite escaping relegation to League One on the final day of the Championship campaign.

Erik Alonso’s proposed takeover of the club is off, leaving their future off the pitch looking uncertain and leaving it hard for Rooney to bring in his own players.

Here, we take a look at Derby fans’ reactions to the prospect of Cahill arriving at Pride Park on a free transfer this summer…


