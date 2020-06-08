‘Cannot wait’, ‘Get in!’ – Plenty of West Brom fans react to EFL reveal as Championship return edges closer

The EFL have today confirmed the fixture schedule for the final stages of the 2019/20 campaign, having been out of action for nearly three months.

Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion remain in the driving seats in the race for automatic promotion, with the Baggies learning their schedule ahead of the final nine games of the season.

Albion return to league action with a tasty home clash against local rivals Birmingham City on the 20th of June, as Slaven Bilic’s men look to complete the double over their West Midlands rivals.

Can you get full marks in this West Brom higher or lower quiz?

1 of 15 West Brom have won higher or lower than 20 fixtures in the Championship so far this season? Higher Lower

Less than a week later, Albion will face promotion rivals Brentford in what could be a hugely important game at Griffin Park, before another away trip to Sheffield Wednesday on the 1st of July.

Another key date which could be vital in the race for automatic promotion is the 14th of July, as Albion prepare for a home clash against Fulham who currently sit third in the league standings.

They end their season on the 22nd of July with a home clash against Queens Park Rangers, where they will hope to secure automatic promotion if they haven’t done so already.

The phrase ‘nine cup finals’ is very apt in this case for Albion, who will be desperate to return to the top-flight after a two-year absence.

Here, we take a look at Albion fans’ reactions to their final run-in…

Come on WestBrom ⚽️ — JESSICA DICKS (@JESSICADICKS) June 8, 2020

All I know is Albion's on our waaaaay — Nat Mansell (@NatMansell) June 8, 2020

Were back 💙⚽️ — DOOD (@DoodWBA) June 8, 2020

Get in there love to see it — cjre_baggies (@BaggiesCjre) June 8, 2020

As an Asian I also have to stay up late. — 競った裏おじさん (@BOINGxxBAGGIES) June 8, 2020

I had a dream that we lost the first match, but then won the others. Sorry – I’ll go back to sleep — Jeff Brannon (@piczel_jeff) June 8, 2020

Can Not Wait 🥳 — Ian.Baggie.9 (@IanWBA9) June 8, 2020

Let’s gooooo 🥳🥳 the EFL is back!!! — Football Fan Central (@FootballFanCen) June 8, 2020

The Slav Baggies are back! — 🇧🇷Moura🇧🇷 (On loan to Bayer Leverkusen) (@FitzwaterSZN) June 8, 2020

If this ain't the good news we all need then I dont know what is, our boys 😍💙 — Sarah ❤ (@sarah_WBAx) June 8, 2020