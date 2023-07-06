Robin Koch has sent a message to Leeds United fans as he signed for Eintracht Frankfurt on a season-long loan.

With Leeds having suffered relegation from the Premier League on the final day of the previous campaign, it was inevitable that many players would be on the move this summer.

And, Koch was someone who was always likely to depart, as he was set to enter the final 12 months of his contract at Elland Road.

A host of clubs had been linked with a move for the defender, including surprise interest from Manchester United. However, the 26-year-old has opted to go back to Germany, and it was revealed that he was having a medical with Frankfurt ahead of a season-long loan move.

With no issues in the medical, it was announced on Thursday evening that Koch had joined the Bundesliga outfit, and Koch took to social media to send a message to the Leeds fans after the move.

“Dear LUFC fans,

“At this point I look back on three wonderful and exciting years in Leeds. To play for Leeds United and in front of you unforgettable fans, to defend for these colours, to celebrate with you, to even lead the team onto the pitch as captain, was a special honour and pleasure during the last three seasons.

“All the moments I have experienced together with you and especially at Elland Road, great victories and bitter defeats, have made me the person I am today. These are impressions and feelings that cannot be put into words and that have made me very proud and happy that my path as a professional footballer has led me to this club. I have taken Leeds United into my heart.

“I have met many, many great people here up to this point, and my greatest thanks go to them. To all the people in charge at the club, all the staff, my coaches, my teammates and, of course, you fans! I wish the club, the city and all of you only the best and hope that you will remember me well. I will definitely do so.

“Thanks for everything so far!

“Yours Robin.”

Will Robin Koch return to Leeds?

Even though Koch has only joined Frankfurt on loan, his contract situation means it’s highly likely that he has played his last game for the Whites.

When his deal with the German outfit expires, the former Freiburg man will become a free agent, so he will be able to decide his next move without needing to negotiate with any club.

It’s perhaps frustrating for some that Leeds haven’t been able to get a fee for Koch, someone they paid £12m for just a few years ago. But, the main priority was to clear his wages off the books, which has happened.

Now, new boss Daniel Farke will be hoping this can help free up space and funds for his own recruits, as he prepares for the new Championship season which starts for Leeds at home to Cardiff City on August 6.