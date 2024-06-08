Stoke City face another summer of change as Steven Schumacher takes on his first summer transfer window as Potters boss.

Former Plymouth boss Schumacher arrived at the bet365 Stadium in December and was able to keep the Potters safe in the Championship in 2023/24, with a strong end to the season seeing them eventually finish 17th.

The Potters signed 19 first-team players under then-boss Alex Neil last summer, but it looks unlikely that they will bring in that many this time around as they look to add more quality over quantity to push them up the table.

Schumacher has some talented young players at his disposal that he will want to keep a hold of, while also adding experience and nous to a side that has the potential to push into the top-half.

With the transfer window soon to be open, we have taken a look at a dream XI that Stoke could put out next season in Schumacher's preferred 4-3-3 formation.

GK: Viktor Johansson

Stoke have already made moves in the transfer market this summer, with Swedish international Johansson joining on a three-year deal from Rotherham United on May 18.

Despite the Millers' relegation last season, the 25-year-old has been heralded as one of the best goalkeepers in the second-tier over the last few years and will undoubtedly have been signed by Schumacher to be his number one for the coming season, and beyond.

Viktor Johansson 2023/24 Rotherham statistics Games played 45 Clean sheets 5 Save % 69% Crosses stopped % 7.8%

RB: Cody Drameh

Stoke had Ki-Jana Hoever as their first choice right-back last season, but the Wolves loanee seems unlikely to return to the club after his impressive form at the end of the campaign likely secured him a loan to a higher club, or even a spot in Gary O'Neil's squad.

22-year-old Drameh is set to become a free agent this summer upon the expiry of his Leeds United contract, after spending the past season on loan at relegated Birmingham City.

He has impressed in past second-tier loans at Luton Town and Cardiff City and would certainly be a good signing for Schumacher's side as they chase a young, attack-minded right-back to compete with Junior Tchamadeu for a starting spot.

CB: Alfie Gilchrist

The Potters currently have Ben Wilmot and Michael Rose as their only in-contract first-team centre backs heading into the transfer window, so will almost certainly be in for multiple players in that position this summer.

Gilchrist played 17 times in all competitions for his boyhood club Chelsea last season, but does look set to seal a loan move away from Stamford Bridge this summer.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has reported that Preston, Blackburn and Leeds have all shown interest in the 20-year-old, so Stoke would face competition if they want to bring him to the bet365 Stadium.

CB: Ben Gibson

Ben Gibson is set to become a Stoke player upon the expiry of his Norwich City contract this summer, according to TeamTalk, and would surely be in line for a starting place if he did sign for the Potters.

The 31-year-old adds experience and leadership, while also being left-footed and comfortable on the ball - an increasingly rare profile of centre-back in the modern game.

He made 37 appearances for the Carrow Road club this past season, and played a key role in the Canaries side that won the Championship title in 2020/21.

LB: Sam McCallum

McCallum is another player approaching the end of his Norwich deal, and has already completed a move to Stoke, according to TeamTalk journalist Fraser Fletcher.

StokeOnTrentLive, however, understands that reports of a done deal are wide of the mark and it 'doesn't sound like anything is imminent,' in terms of McCallum joining the Potters.

He would be a top signing that suits exactly how Schumacher wants his full-backs to play, and would no doubt be ahead of veteran Enda Stevens in the pecking order, if he does make the move.

CM: Wouter Burger

Dutch midfielder Burger is a player that everyone associated with Stoke City will be hoping stays at the club beyond this summer, after he was linked with moves to Sheffield United and Spurs by TeamTalk following an impressive debut season in the Potteries.

He is a traditional number six that likes to break up play and progress the ball, but did lose his place in the team near the end of the 2023/24 season as Schumacher preferred Jordan Thompson in a deeper midfield role.

Burger is so good that Schumacher has to find a place for him in the team though, and he will surely be in the starting XI if he is still at the club come August.

CM: Josh Laurent

29-year-old Laurent is the Potters' club captain and heading into his third season as a Stoke player after playing the fourth-most minutes in the squad in 2023/24.

Stoke need some changes, but will have to keep some constants like Laurent, so it seems very likely that he will be a key part of Schumacher's midfield going into the new campaign.

CM: Luke Cundle

22-year-old Cundle is clearly well-liked by Schumacher after he signed him on loan from Wolves for both Plymouth and Stoke last season, and would play just in front of Burger and Laurent in midfield if this dream XI was a reality.

He made 17 appearances for the Potters after joining in January, and impressed toward the end of the campaign despite a slow start.

It seems unlikely that Wolves will keep Cundle around in their squad for now, so Stoke should be at the front of the queue for his signature if another loan move is on the cards.

RW: Million Manhoef

Manhoef was another winter addition for the Potters, joining from Vitesse on a three-and-a-half year deal for a fee of around £4m.

He was initially slow to find his feet in English football, but finished the season as one of Schumacher's standout players after scoring three goals in the final three league games.

The 22-year-old's starting spot is as good as nailed on, and big things are expected of him in 2024/25.

ST: Tom Cannon

Cannon would be an ideal signing for the Potters to help improve their poor scoring record in the 2023/24 campaign.

Stoke were the sixth-lowest Championship scorers last season, with strikers Ryan Mmaee, Tyrese Campbell, Niall Ennis, Nathan Lowe and Wesley netting a combined eight league goals as Andre Vidigal finished as top scorer with six.

21-year-old Cannon was limited to just 13 league appearances for Leicester as they won the Championship, so he is surely set to be loaned out, with opportunities likely to be at a further premium in the Premier League.

If Stoke could land Cannon ahead of next season, he would slot straight into their starting XI as the focal point of a promising attacking force.

LW: Bae Jun-ho

Jun-ho was a hit in his debut season at the bet365 Stadium, securing the club's Player of the Season award after registering two goals and six assists in 40 games in all competitions.

He is unlikely to leave the club this summer with his contract running until 2027, and will undoubtedly be in the starting XI next season as he was in 11 of the final 13 games of the 2023/24 campaign.

Schumacher's main conundrum will be where to play the South Korean international - he is an attacking midfielder by trade, but saw his best form come when playing off the left flank last season.