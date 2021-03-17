Candidate for Charlton Athletic manager role discusses vacancy as search for Lee Bowyer’s successor continues

Johnnie Jackson has kept his cards close to his chest after being quizzed about the Charlton Athletic job.

The Addicks are looking for a new boss following Lee Bowyer’s decision to resign from his post and take on the role with Birmingham City.

Despite winning 3-2 against Bristol Rovers on Tuesday night, the South London side have plenty of work to do if they’re to reach the play-off spots, meaning that there’s a real need to get someone appointed as early as possible.

But when quizzed on the vacancy Jackson says that he’s had little time to consider it.

As quoted by London News Online, Jackson said: “I know you’ll think I’m dodging it but I’ve had a day and a half to throw myself into this football match [against Bristol Rovers]. That’s all my focus has been.

“I guess after tonight or tomorrow there will be discussions and I’ll be able to have a think about something else other than Bristol Rovers. I really haven’t had time to take stock about it. I just wanted to give my heart and soul to this match really. My full focus. Worry about this and then worry about other things after.

“[Management is] certainly a long-held ambition of mine. I feel like I’ve gathered a lot of experience in the last few years. I’ve been coaching three years but what I’ve seen, witnessed and experienced in those years probably amounts to maybe ten in normal circumstances. I certainly feel like I’m in a good place with my coaching career. Whether that’s a manager’s role, an assistant manager’s role or coach. I’ve still got lots to learn. Lots of experience to gain.

“I’m just grateful that I’m in a role and part of a football club that I love and I’m doing what I love. I haven’t put any time frames on when I need to be doing this by. I enjoy what I do. I loved working with Lee. I’m happy. I’m content. Some of it might be out of my hands, what the future holds. I just have to try doing my job the best I can every day when I go into work and I’ll continue to do that wherever I am, whoever I’m working for.”

The verdict

It’s going to be an interesting few days for Charlton Athletic.

The club desperately need to get someone appointed as they have plenty still to play for between now and the end of the season.

Jackson would certainly be a popular choice but it remains to be seen whether he’ll be the man selected.