Leeds United have suffered a potential blow in their pursuit of a new manager, as it’s been reported that Regis Le Bris has agreed to take over at Ligue 1 club OGC Nice.

At the beginning of the month, Le Bris was a name alongside Luton Town’s Rob Edwards as someone the club were potentially looking at for a new manager.

Several names have been linked with the vacancy since Leeds’ relegation was confirmed and Sam Allardyce’s departure was announced.

However, it now seems as though Le Bris won’t be heading to Elland Road this summer, as the 47-year-old has reached an agreement to take the managerial vacancy at Nice, according to RMC Sport.

Le Bris and his team have given the go ahead to join the club, all that remains is for the Nice hierarchy to agree a package with Lorient.

Who is Regis Le Bris?

Le Bris is the manager of FC Lorient and has been in-charge of the French club since June 2022.

This first team managerial role was the first one in the 47-year-old’s career, as he has spent the rest of coaching career in the academy level.

He worked at Rennes for eight years in their academy set-up before joining Lorient in 2012. Since being at the club, the Frenchman has taken on roles as the club’s under-19s manager and then their B team manager.

In his first full season at the club, Le Bris has managed 41 games in all competitions, winning 17 and losing 14, with an average of 1.45 points per game.

What did Regis Le Bris say previously about his future?

Lorient only just stayed in Ligue 1 last season, narrowly missing out on relegation. But in Le Bris' first season as a manager, he guided the club to a top-half finish.

Lorient finished the season in 10th place with 55 points, just three behind the side he is reportedly set to join.

Earlier this week, the Frenchman spoke out on his future amid speculation of him joining Leeds.

He told Le Telegramme: "There are discussions at the moment. I want to take advantage of the moment, everything we have been through. Close the season in the best way. Then we’ll think about the future in the next few days. We’ll see what happens."

Was Regis Le Bris a Leeds target?

It is still unclear who could be the next Leeds manager, as there seem to be plenty of names involved with the process but no concrete news.

It is unclear if Le Bris was a genuine target for the club this summer, but either way, he seems all set for Nice, and that means the Yorkshire club will have to focus elsewhere.