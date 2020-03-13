‘Cancel the season now’ – Plenty of West Brom fans react to key figure’s fresh recognition

Slaven Bilic has been named the Sky Bet Championship Manager of the Month for February.

After a poor festive run of seven games without a win, Bilic masterminded his side back to form in February, losing just one of his side’s seven games.

The month started with a 2-0 win over Luton Town thanks to a Donervon Daniels own goal and a header from Semi Ajayi.

That result was then followed up by two wins over Millwall and Reading, before a 2-2 draw with promotion hopefuls Nottingham Forest at the Hawthorns.

🙌🏼🥇 𝐒𝐔𝐏𝐄𝐑 𝐒𝐋𝐀𝐕 🥇🙌🏼 The boss has picked up February’s @SkyBetChamp Manager of the Month award. Congratulations, gaffer! pic.twitter.com/obiPUDcava — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) March 13, 2020

It was that form which saw the Baggies cement their place at the top of the Championship table, sitting ahead of Leeds United.

Following the draw with Sabri Lamouchi’s Forest, Bilic then saw his side visit Ashton Gate in a tricky midweek game, but his side produced a superb performance, winning 3-0.

It was back to the Hawthorns then for the visit of Preston North End, and another victory would see the Baggies remain top.

To end the month, Bilic’s side did suffer their first defeat of the month – losing 1-0 to relegation battlers Wigan Athletic.

Following the news, fans of the Baggies reacted to the award and here are some of the replies:

6 shots on target against us in the first 6 games. 2 of which against play offs opposition, but yeah it’s undeserved 🤦‍♂️ — Jack (@ftblJackv2) March 13, 2020

Many congratulations to Super Slav well deserved ⚒ — West Ham Ironess (@IronessWest) March 13, 2020

Oh no, cancel the season now — James Parsons (@ParsonsJR91) March 13, 2020

Congratulations Slav and the staff well deserved 👏👏👏👏 — Carl 1878 🇭🇷💙💚💛 (@baggyboy1878) March 13, 2020