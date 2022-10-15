Sheffield Wednesday have had their fair share of transfer success stories over the years, but there’s also been a similar amount of busts when it comes to their dealings.

Their Premier League days especially saw some unsuccessful ventures into the transfer market – but what do you know about the Owls’ biggest flops ever?

Take our brand new quiz at FLW and see if you can score full marks – don’t forget to share your score to social media!

Can you score 25/25 on this quiz about Sheffield Wednesday flops from over the years?

1 of 25 Who did Sheffield Wednesday sign Achraf Lazaar on loan from? Crystal Palace Newcastle Norwich Southampton