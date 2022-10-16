After relegation from the Premier League in 2021, Sheffield United will have no doubt have hoped to go straight back up.

However, despite making the play-offs last season, the Blades couldn’t quite make it back to the top flight.

This season though Paul Heckingbottom’s side are flying so far and they currently sit second in the table.

The Blades will be keen to keep up good form throughout the season as they seek promotion.

However, in the meantime it’s time to look back at some less successful times with this quiz on former players who didn’t quite impress at Bramall Lane.

Can you score 25/25 on this quiz about Sheffield United flops from over the years?

1 of 25 How old is Darryl Westlake? 29 31 34 36