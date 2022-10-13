Queens Park Rangers have signed their fair share of players who haven’t lived up to expectations.

Immediately, you have to think back to the early 2010s with several big names joining them but were unable to establish the club as a solid Premier League outfit.

There are players from other eras who failed to impress though – and we’re testing you on five ex-QPR players who didn’t live up to what was expected of them during their time at Loftus Road.

Do you think you can get 25 out of 25 on this quiz? Give it a go and see how well you can do!

Can you score 25/25 on this quiz about QPR flops from over the years?

1 of 25 Park Ji-sung: He made how many appearances for South Korea at an international level? 90 100 110 120