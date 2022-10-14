Portsmouth
Can you score 25/25 on this quiz about Portsmouth FC flops from over the years?
Portsmouth fans have had players that they have adored over the years.
However, on the flip side of that there have been a number of players – some of which have been quite high-profile – that haven’t quite hit the heights expected of them at Fratton Park.
We focus on that latter group here, piecing together a 25-question quiz on some Portsmouth ‘flops’.
Can you score 100% or have you tried to forget about the names in question?