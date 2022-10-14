Millwall fans will look back on a number of the club’s former players with fondness, like all of their EFL counterparts.

However, on the flip side of that, there have been some really disappointing spells for certain players.

We look back on five or six players we are noting as ‘flops’ from their time at Millwall, shaping a 25 question quiz on them.

Can you score 100% on the questions we’ve put together or do you some unstuck somewhere?

Let us know how you get on:

Can you score 25/25 on this quiz about Millwall flops from over the years?

1 of 25 Who did Jem Karacan initially join Millwall on loan from? Wimbledon Reading FC