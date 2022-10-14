Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Derby County

Can you score 25/25 on this quiz about Derby County flops from over the years?

Since the turn of the century, Derby County have experienced a mixed amount of success when it comes to their recruitment.

Whereas the likes of Tom Lawrence, Matej Vydra and Chris Martin all managed to deliver the goods for the Rams during their respective spells at the club, a host of other players ultimately failed to live up to expectations at Pride Park.

Paul Warne will be hoping that his current group of players will be able to launch a push for a top-six finish in League One in the coming months.

Here, in our latest quiz, we have decided to ask you 25 questions about Derby flops from over the years.

Will you get full marks?

Get involved now!

Can you score 25/25 on this quiz about Derby County flops from over the years?

1 of 25

When did Derby sign Efe Ambrose?


