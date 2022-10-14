Can you score 25/25 on this quiz about Charlton Athletic flops from over the years?

Charlton Athletic have had their fair share of disappointing signings in recent years, somewhat contributing to the club being unable to sustain itself at Championship level.

The Roland Duchatelet era threw up some particularly intriguing deals with the hit rate of those transfers not very conducive to success on the pitch.

Here, we have put together a 25 question quiz to test your knowledge, can you score 100% on this quiz about Charlton flops from over the years?

1 of 25 Who did the club sign Anil Koc from? Genk Gent Standard Liege Alcorcon