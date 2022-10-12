The jury is still out on Bristol City‘s summer signings.

Mark Sykes was one of the more impressive players in the early weeks of the season but has had some recent struggles while Kal Naismith has taken some flak despite being an important cog and Kane Wilson has had injury issues.

None of them look like being flops, which will be a relief to fans of the Championship club.

Our quiz today is all about some of the signings that were, can you get 25/25?

Can you score 25/25 on this quiz about Bristol City flops from over the years?

1 of 25 1. Which national team does Markus Henriksen represent? Iceland Sweden Norway Denmark