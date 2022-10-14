Bolton Wanderers have had their fair share of stars light up the University of Bolton Stadium – and before that Burnden Park – over the years, with the likes of Jay-Jay Okocha, Ivan Campo and Youri Djorkaeff pulling on the famous white shirt.

But equally, there has been players that have simply failed to live up to the expectations for the Trotters.

Do you think you know everything there is to know about these Bolton flops though? Take our brand new quiz and see if you can score full marks!

Can you score 25/25 on this quiz about Bolton Wanderers flops from over the years?

1 of 25 What club did Bolton sign Johan Elmander from? Auxerre Bordeaux Strasbourg Toulouse