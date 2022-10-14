Can you score 25/25 on this quiz about Blackburn Rovers flops from over the years?

Blackburn Rovers have often got recruitment right over the years, but like any club, they have made some errors when it comes to transfer windows.

Whilst we wait and see how Rovers get on during this Championship campaign, here, we have devised a 25 question quiz that will test your knowledge of some of the club’s biggest flops over the last 25 years or so.

Can you manage to score full marks on this latest Blackburn quiz?

1 of 25 Who did Nikola Kalinic sign from? Dinamo Zagreb Hajduk Split HNK Rijeka Ludogorets