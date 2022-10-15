Can you score 25/25 on this quiz about Birmingham City flops from over the years?

Following a reasonably productive transfer window, Birmingham City will be confident that they haven’t recruited many flops in recent months, if any at all.

However, there are those that have shown real promise elsewhere but just haven’t quite managed to deliver for the Midlands outfit.

We’re testing you on five current or former Blues who fit into this category, with these players likely to be the first people to admit that they have or had an underwhelming time at St Andrew’s.

Do you think you can get 25 out of 25 in this quiz? Give it a go and see how well you get on!

1 of 25 Ivan Sunjc: He was born in Croatia. True or False? True False