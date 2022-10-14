Over the years, there have been plenty of players signed by Barnsley.

While a number of those have gone on to be a success at Oakwell, there are others who simply have not.

But just how much do you know about some of those who failed to really make any sort of meaningful impact while playing for the Tykes?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you 25 questions about some of Barnsley’s biggest flops, but how many can you get correct?

Can you score 25/25 on this quiz about Barnsley flops from over the years?

1 of 25 In what year did Gjorgji Hristov sign for Barnsley? 1997 1999 2001 2003