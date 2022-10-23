Can you score 24/24 on this quiz about Huddersfield Town in the 2000s?

Huddersfield Town had a turbulent time of it during the 2000s.

The Terriers fired up and down the divisions in the EFL, with rarely a dull season that didn’t see them fighting for either the play-offs or relegation.

It made the following quiz so enjoyable to put together, piecing together 24 questions on the Terriers from 2000-2010.

Can you take a step back in time and score 100%? Or do you come unstuck somewhere along the way?

Take the quiz on below:

1 of 24 What division were Huddersfield playing in at the turn of the Millennium? Premier League Division One Division Two Division Three