West Bromwich Albion had a very eventful 00s decade that will be remembered by the club’s supporter base for a number of reasons.

The Baggies have time to oversee an equally memorable 20s and it will be exciting to track their progress over the next few years both on and off the pitch.

Here, we have put together a 23 question quiz to see how much you know about Albion in the 2000s, do you fancy your chances of getting 100%?

Can you score 23/23 on this quiz about West Brom in the 2000s?

1 of 23 Where did the club finish in 2000/01? 3rd 4th 5th 6th