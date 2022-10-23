Stoke City had a very memorable decade from 2000-2009.

The club rose from the third tier of English football to the Premier League, it changed ownership, it won trophies and created memories that will define it forever.

The Brittania became a staple of British football, and Tony Pulis made a name for himself as one of the country’s best coaches.

Take a trip down memory lane by taking our latest quiz on the decade with the Potters…

Can you score 23/23 on this quiz about Stoke City in the 2000s? 1 of 23 Who was Stoke City manager going into the 2000's? Gary Megson Tony Pulis Gudjon Thordarson Mark Hughes