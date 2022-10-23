Quizzes
Can you score 23/23 on this quiz about Sheffield United in the 2000s?
Sheffield United experienced a rollercoaster of emotions between 2000 and 2009.
After missing out on promotion via the play-offs in 2003, the Blades secured a place in the top-flight under the guidance of Neil Warnock three years later.
United’s stay in the Premier League proved to be a short one as they were relegated on the final day of the 2006/07 campaign.
Here, in our latest quiz, we have decided to take a look back at this period of the club’s history by asking you 23 questions about Sheffield United in the 2000s.
