Queens Park Rangers endured quite the journey through the 2000s.

Floating up and down the First and Second Divisions, QPR were eventually left building towards promotion to the Premier League under Neil Warnock.

How much do you remember of the period between 2000 and 2010, though?

Take on our latest R’s quiz and see if you can score 100%?

Some questions you’ll find easy, others you might well trip up on, so best of luck!

As always, let us know how you get on:

Can you score 23/23 on this quiz about QPR in the 2000s?

1 of 23 Who was QPR’s boss when 1999 turned 2000? Ray Wilkins Gerry Francis Harry Redknapp Ian Holloway